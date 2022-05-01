Florida police find elderly woman's body in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are investigating what happened to an elderly woman whose body was found in a freezer in her garage.

The Sebastian Police Department said in a news release they responded to 93-year-old Marie Hoskins' home after neighbors who had not seen her recently asked for a welfare check.

Officers found the body in the freezer after searching the home. It was occupied by Hoskins' 64-year-old daughter who told police she "hadn't seen her mother Marie in some time," according to the statement.

No one had been charged as of Sunday. Authorities also did not immediately release a cause of death.