Florida oysters found to have toxic 'forever chemicals,' FIU study says

A new study found toxic chemicals in oysters caught along Florida's coastline, and that includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.

The report from Florida International University found oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island and Tampa Bay had serious contaminants. The study sampled 156 oysters from those areas.

The study said every oyster tested positive for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs). Those are considered "forever chemicals" and this proves its getting into our food supply.

“I wanted to look into what we’re eating and if it might be contaminating us,” said Leila Lemos, the study’s lead author and an FIU distinguished postdoctoral scholar. “These findings are definitely a red flag, especially for areas like Biscayne Bay.”

The study said the health risk of eating oysters right now is still low but if the contaminants get into the drinking water it could be a bigger issue.

Click here to read the full study.