Florida motorcyclist killed by lightning strike, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in Volusia County on Sunday when their helmet was struck by lightning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the 45-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-95 when it happened. An off-duty Virginia state trooper saw the lightning hit the man, according to FHP.

The unidentified driver's helmet has burn marks and cracks on it, according to FHP.

No other information was immediately available.

