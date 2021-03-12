Menu

Florida motorcyclist killed after crashing into bear

Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 12, 2021
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a Florida motorcyclist died on Thursday night after crashing into a bear.

According to an accident report, the 42-year-old man from Ocala crashed into the animal on S.R. 40 just west of S.R. 19 in Marion County near the Ocala National Forest. It happened just after 11 p.m.

The report says the man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The bear also died in the crash.

