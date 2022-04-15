Watch
Florida mom charged in 5-year-old's death after kidnapping, high-speed chase

Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 15, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter during a high-speed chase.

The state attorney's office in Jacksonville on Thursday filed formal charges against the woman.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5-year-old dead after kidnapping, high-speed chase in Florida, sheriff's office says

Police say she kidnapped the girl late last month.

When a police officer spotted her vehicle at a red light, she sped away and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase. At the time, authorities said the chase reaches speeds of up to 90 miles an hour and spanned 30 miles.

Her vehicle crashed into a retention pond along Interstate 95.

The girl's body was found by divers outside of the vehicle at the bottom of the pond.

The girl lived with her aunt and uncle after her mom was deemed unfit.

Local news outlets in Jacksonville identified the mother as Pamela Cabrera.

