Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lee County 6-year-old last seen on July 1

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a young girl last seen on July 1 in Lee County.

Zainab Hassan, 6, was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Fowler St. in Fort Myers.

She was last seen in a turquoise shirt with butterflies and gray leggings, also with butterflies. She has a scar on her left eyebrow.

Zainab is believed to be in the company of two adults, 56-year-old Yassir Hassan and 48-year-old Tammi Gilbert.

Authorities did not provide information on the relationship between Zainab and the two adults she's thought to be with.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call local police or 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

FDLE did not issue an Amber Alert related to this case. For an Amber Alert to be issued, the following criteria must be met:

