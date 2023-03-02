Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old last seen in January

A statewide missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen in Miami on January 2.

Ava Joseph is a black female, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ava may be with her mother Jennifer Joseph, 21.

The pair were last seen at Holtz Children's Hospital in Miami, and they may be traveling in a 2016 blue Kia Forte LX with Florida tag number 28AQRT.

WFTS

In order for FDLE to issue a Missing Child Alert, law enforcement must have a "well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury."

Authorities said they believe Ava may be "in need of services" but did not provide any additional information.

Miami Dade Police said the investigation was reported to them by DCF on February 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.