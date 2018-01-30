Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Sebring girl

SEBRING, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Sebring girl.

Michaela Graham,14, was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue in Sebring.

Michaela is 5' 4", weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and has superficial cuts on her left arm. She was last seen wearing light peach or pink colored pants with writing on them, and a red, short sleeve shirt.

The missing child alert states that she may be in the company of 37-year-old Elizabeth Wortman — who is 5'4" and has brown hair and brown eyes. The two may be traveling in a blue, four door, sedan.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Michaela, you are asked to please contact the Sebring Police Department at 1-863-402-7200 or 911.