A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl.

Officials said they are looking for Ada Portilla, 13. She was last seen in the area of 18000 block of SW 352nd Street in Homestead.

She was wearing a green and beige Star Wars jumpsuit and may be traveling in a black Mitsubishi.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-715-3300 or 911.