Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida man wins $1 million on $50 scratch-off game

500X lotto scratch off.png
Florida Lottery
500X lotto scratch off.png
Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 14:32:17-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man in Broward County won $1 million playing a $50 scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Fahmin Ali, 38, of Miramar, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Ali bought his winning ticket from Columbus Food and Beverage Store at 9061 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines. The Florida Lottery said the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million. The odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.