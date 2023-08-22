Florida man wins $1 million on $50 scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man in Broward County won $1 million playing a $50 scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Fahmin Ali, 38, of Miramar, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Ali bought his winning ticket from Columbus Food and Beverage Store at 9061 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines. The Florida Lottery said the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million. The odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.