Florida man wins $1 million on $50 scratch-off

A man in Flagler County won $1 million playing a $50 scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced on Friday.

Maher Nameh, 39, of Palm Coast, took his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game launched in February, the Lottery said. The odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

The game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. It also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes, the Lottery said.

Nameh brought his winning ticket from J Discount, located at 1041 North US Highway 1 in Ormond Beach.