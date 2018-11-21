Florida man whose mugshot went viral arrested again

OPELIKA, AL — A Florida man whose mugshot went viral last week was arrested again early Wednesday morning in Alabama.

Charles Dion McDowell, 31, was booked into the Lee County, Alabama, Detention Facility on charges including attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana, driving with license revoked, reckless driving and improper lane usage, according to jail records.

McDowell was released after posting his $5,400 bond.

His mugshot went viral last week when he was arrested in by deputies in Escambia County, Florida.

The sheriff's office posted his mugshot on Facebook, after he was arrested for fleeing/eluding police with lights and sirens active, possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver schedule ii, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

He was released shortly after he posted his $57,000 bond.