Florida man who hid $22M in Home Depot buckets will keep $4M in plea deal

Mary Stringini
6:27 AM, Feb 9, 2018
A Florida man found with $22 million of suspected marijuana trafficking money will be allowed to keep $4 million because of his guilty plea.

Miami-Dade Police Department
Luis Hernandez-Gonzalez, 46, pleaded guilty to money laundering and structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting the true amounts to the government, according to WTVJ.

In the plea deal, he gets to keep $4 million, his home, his business and five Rolex watches. The U.S. government will take the remaining $18 million.

Hernandez-Gonzalez was arrested in June 2016 after authorities raided his home and found cash in 24 five-gallon buckets from Home Depot. Additional money was found at his business, the Miami Herald reports.

He will be sentenced by U.S. Judge Robert Scola on April 20 and faces up to 30 years in prison. His defense hopes he receives less than five years.

