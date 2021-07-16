Watch
Florida man tries to throw live gator onto building's roof

FWC photo by Tim Donovan
alligator generic FWC5.jpg
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 10:44:37-04

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A Florida man is in jail after police officers spotted him trying to throw a live alligator onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge.

Police say the 32-year-old man told officers he stole the gator from its pen at a miniature golf course and was “teaching it a lesson.”

The officers in Daytona Beach Shores said they watched him take the alligator by its tail, hit it against the awning of the building, throw it to the ground, and stomp on it twice.

The man from Homestead, Florida was in jail Friday on charges of possession and injury of an alligator, burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

