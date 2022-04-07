Florida man charged with peeping on girls aged 12, 4 at Walmart

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 29-year-old man was charged in Lee County, Florida in connection with a voyeurism incident at a Walmart dressing room.

Dalton Matthew Matheson was arrested Wednesday and investigators said he may be connected to an alleged incident that happened at a Goodwill Store Saturday. Officers said Matheson entered the store and went into a dressing room.

Officers said this is when two girls, who were also shopping, went into the fitting room to try on clothing in the stall next to the man. According to police, while inside, Matheson allegedly took his cellphone and started recording the juvenile females from the top of the fitting room as they changed and tried on clothing. A juvenile observed the cellphone and made a comment. Matheson removed his cellphone and left the store.

"We're completely disturbed," Goodwill's Senior Vice President of Mission Services and Development Carolyn Johnson said.

Johnson said the store was already in the process of renovating its dressing rooms when the incident occurred.

“Ironically, over the past beginning of this year and end of last year, we started retrofitting all of our stores which did include drop-down ceilings so that the top of the door met the ceiling so that there’s no way this could happen,” Johnson said.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Matheson's victims were two girls aged 12 and 4. The child's father confronted Matheson, who fled the store but was quickly captured.

Sheriff Marceno called Matheson a "piece of [expletive]" in describing the incident.

The judge ordered Matheson to avoid Walmart stores, the victims involved and any minor under the age of 18. Four counts were levied against Matheson with a bond set at $46,000 total:

2 counts of Sexual Voyeurism;

1 count of resisting an officer without violence;

1 count of petty theft

At this time, it is not clear if Matheson is connected to the Goodwill voyeurism incident. Sheriff Marceno did not confirm a connection to that case but said Matheson is suspected in similar incidents and investigations are ongoing.