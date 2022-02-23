Florida man caught on camera stealing crossbow and stuffing it down his pants

MIMS, Fla. — A man was arrested days after being caught on camera stealing a crossbow and stuffing it down his sweatpants inside a home improvement store in Florida.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, after realizing two crossbows had been stolen from the True Value Store, located in Mims, employees checked the store's surveillance video and that's when they saw the crossbow stealing thief in action.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, in the video, the thief, later identified as Darren Durrant, could be "observed walking into the store, stealing a pair of cutting tools off the shelf, and then cutting the zip ties off of a Ravin Rio Crossbow." Durrant was then seen "walking around the corner from where the crossbows were shelved and then stuffing the crossbow down the front of his pants so he could walk out the store undetected."

Durrant, per the sheriff's office, was arrested a few days later in the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens after he tried to run away from a deputy who noticed him.

"As a result of the investigation and some great video footage from the store, Deputy Lindo obtained an arrest warrant for Durrant for felony petit theft as he has two prior felony theft convictions," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said Durrant was taken to the Seminole County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge. He faces charges in Brevard County for felony petit theft.