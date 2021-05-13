Florida makes to-go alcohol permanent

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Thursday that makes to go alcohol permanent in the state of Florida.

Senate Bill 148, known as the beverage law, allows certain restaurants and other businesses to sell or deliver to-go alcohol under certain circumstances.

Qualified businesses can sell or deliver alcoholic drinks if they meet the following requirements:



The vendor must be licensed as a public food service establishment

The sale or delivery must be accompanied by a food purchase within the same order

The charge for the sale of food and nonalcoholic beverages must be at least 40% of the total charge for the order, excluding the charge for any manufacturer-sealed containers of alcoholic beverages included in the order

Sales and deliveries of the alcoholic beverages may not occur after the vendor stops making food on the licensed premises for the day or after midnight, whichever is earlier

The new law goes into effect on July 1.

According to the law, a food service establishment must:



have 2,500 square feet of service

be equipped to serve meals to 150 people at a time

get at least 51% of its gross food and beverage revenue from the sale of food and nonalcoholic drinks

The law also requires the to-go drinks to be packed in a container and sealed by the licensee or its employee. The drink must then be placed in a bag or other container that's secured in a way that would show if it was opened or tampered with. The container must also have a dated receipt for the drink and food attached to it.

To-go drinks that are delivered or transported in a vehicle must be placed in a locked compartment, locked trunk, or another area behind the last upright seat of the vehicle.

The to-go drinks can not be more than 32 ounces.

