Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida Lottery winners could keep identities secret under bill passed

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2013 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
<p>HOLLYWOOD, FL - DECEMBER 16: Cards to pick numbers for Mega Million lottery tickets are seen at Circle News Stand on December 16, 2013 in Hollywood, Florida</p>
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida
Posted at 9:13 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 21:15:08-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who win $250,000 or more in the Florida Lottery could choose to keep their identities secret for 90 days under a bill that the Senate sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate passed the bill on a 37-1 vote on Thursday. Supporters have cited cases where large lottery winners were killed or harmed after their identities were released when claiming their prize.

Coincidentally, on the same day the bill passed, the Florida Lottery sent out a news release that identified a New Jersey woman who claimed a $1 million prize.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

The House passed the bill on a 114-1 vote two weeks ago.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!