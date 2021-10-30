Florida lawmakers try again on school zone speed cameras

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bipartisan pair of lawmakers are once again trying to put speed cameras in Florida school zones.

State Rep. Nicholas Duran, D-Miami, and State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, are once more partnering on bills in the House and Senate ahead of the 2022 session.

Their policy gives local governments the option to install cameras in school zones. Citations would start at 11 mph over the limit and above. Enforcement time would begin an hour before class until an hour after. Also, the tickets would not impact insurance.

The two failed to get enough traction for the bill last year, only making it through a committee stop. Duran said this year would be different.

The lawmakers have tweaked the proposal, changing where citation dollars will end up. The latest version shares the money among state, local and district governments.

"We've made a couple of improvements in terms of how the funding is distributed," Duran said. "But, I think in the general, we believe we've had support in the past, and we can have it again. I looking forward to continuing that dialogue with the speaker and his team."

If lawmakers do approve and the governor signs off, the bill would take effect immediately. Local governments would still need to give at least 30 days of education before tickets begin.

Florida lawmakers return for the 2022 legislative session in January.