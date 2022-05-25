Florida lawmakers react to Texas school shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, which killed 19 students and 2 teachers.

Following the tragic, deadly school shooting, Florida lawmakers began sharing their reactions. ABC Action News has compiled those reactions below:

Commissioner Nikki Fried

I wish I could offer words of hope, but today I only feel loss, despair, and frustration. Until we can work together to smother the wildfire of gun violence, hope will remain elusive. We must work together at every level of government, across political parties, uniting non-profits, community leaders, and business groups on the side of common sense, decency, and safety. My heart is breaking for the children and families in Uvalde.

Rep. Jackie Toledo

My heart breaks for the victims of the horrific shooting in Uvalde. This heinous, evil act is nearly beyond comprehension, and we must act now to make sure every school in America is safe for our children.

Senator Marco Rubio

The horrific tragedy in Texas should spur Congress to act on proposals that can pass & actually make a difference like our bipartisan Luke & Alex School Safety Act #SafeSchoolsForAll

https://congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/111/text

Senator Rick Scott

Ann & I are heartbroken to hear about the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School. No student should ever be afraid to go to school. The violence must end.

We are praying for all of the victims, their families & all affected by this senseless act.

