Florida judge to block DeSantis' redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A judge has ruled a congressional map drawn by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' staff and approved by the Legislature is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said Wednesday he will issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November's election.

He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.

As a remedy, Smith said he would use the map below created by redistricting expert Dr. Stephen Ansolabehere, who testified that the DeSantis map diminishes the ability of Black voters in CD 5 to elect a politician of their choice.

The order isn't official yet and is expected to get the judge's signature Thursday. The state is expected to appeal which would send the issue to the appellate court and trigger an automatic stay.

