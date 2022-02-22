Watch
Florida is the 4th most sinful state, study finds

alcoholic drinks at a bar
Posted at 7:55 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 07:55:21-05

Florida is the fourth most sinful state in the nation, a new study from WalletHub found.

In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.

Florida ranked #3 in both lust, undoubtedly for the number of strip clubs here, but also ranked third in vanity. The site attributes that to Florida having the second most beauty salons per capita.

Nevada, California and Texas were the three states above Florida on the list. The least sinful was Idaho.

