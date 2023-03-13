Florida is one of the top places to travel for spring break

It’s expected to be one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years, and AAA said the top domestic hot spot is Florida.

Families across the state are getting their suitcases ready this spring break. According to AAA, roughly 40% of Floridians are planning to travel for spring break, which is up 26% from last year.

With many packing their cars and heading to our cruise ports.

“Cruising now more than ever is more popular,” shared Stewart Chiron. “Because people want to get away, and they want to be able to do it in a cost-effective way.”

Chiron is known as ‘The Cruise Guy’ to big names like Carnival Cruises. Having taken hundreds of cruises himself, he’s pleased to hear that this year, cruising is back in full swing.

“The cruise lines will tell you that their bookings are way ahead of where they were in, let’s say even 2019, and the ships are getting back to 100% occupancies. But the value has never been better than what it is right now,” he explained.

AAA shared that cruises cost about 40% less than land-based travel, and it includes more amenities like food and entertainment.

It’s also easier to travel with the whole family to the top areas like Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

“With more ships being unveiled, there are new things to explore and a lot of renewed enthusiasm within the industry,” shared AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

While ports are the place to be, Floridians traveling are staying closer to home, as Florida is the top destination for beaches and theme parks.

“You don’t have to go very far to find something to do,” said Jenkins. “If you think about it, we are living in other people’s vacation spots.”

While there is high demand for vacations, prices are more costly.

AAA reports airfare is about 20 to 25% more expensive compared to last year, and hotels are about 20 to 30% more expensive.

Yet the rates aren’t stopping people from traveling.

Experts like Jenkins say it’s important to book early, “The longer you wait, the closer you get to your departure dates, the more expensive it’s going to get. But the other thing is availability.”

He furthered, “Gone are the days of the last-minute deals.”