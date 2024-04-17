Florida included in multi-state salmonella outbreak stemming from organic basil sold at Trader Joe's

TAMPA, Fla — A multi-state salmonella outbreak causing multiple illnesses has sparked an investigation.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the illnesses are linked to Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil packed in 2.5-oz clamshell packaging. The organic basil was sold at Trader Joe's stores in AL, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT, and WI.

Epidemiological information collected by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that a total of 12 people were infected across seven states. Seven of eight cases with information available reported having exposure to the basil bought at Trader Joe's prior to becoming ill.

Traceback data from the FDA determined that Infinite Herbs, LLC, in Miami, FL was the supplier of the 2.5-oz packages.

Trader Joe's voluntarily removed all Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil form their stores and should no longer be available for sale.

An investigation into the source of contamination and any possible additional products is still ongoing.

