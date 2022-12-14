Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida House of Representatives passes bills looking to help ailing home insurance market

Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Senate passed a massive property insurance reform bill to prevent a collapse of the state’s teetering market. But not without resistance from Florida Democrats, who say there’s no telling if the policy will drop sky-high premiums. The bills now move to the Florida House of Representatives for debate. That debate is set to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
homes-neighborhood-WFTS-STASSY.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 14:21:21-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Less than 24 hours after the Florida Senate acted, the Florida House of Representatives passed a massive property insurance reform bill that they hope will prevent a collapse of the state’s teetering home insurance market.

The Florida Senate approved the sweeping legislation Tuesday that would overhaul the state's property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs, and major storms.

The bill will create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave a state-created insurer. It also will force insurers to respond more promptly to claims and increase state oversight of insurers’ conduct following hurricanes.

Lawmakers this week are also expected to pass separate bills that would provide property tax relief to people whose homes and businesses were made uninhabitable by Ian and give 50% refunds to commuters who pay more than 35 highway tolls in a month with a transponder.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.