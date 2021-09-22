Florida House introduces fetal heartbeat abortion bill similar to Texas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new fetal heartbeat abortion bill was filed in the Florida House of Representatives Wednesday that is similar to a new Texas law.

RELATED: Map: Abortion limits across the United States

The bill, filed by Republican Representative Webster Barnaby, requires physicians to test for a fetal heartbeat and prohibits them from performing or inducing an abortion if one is detected.

Similar to the Texas law, this bill provides for civil penalties, with "damages in the amount of at least $10,000 for each abortion that the defendant performed or induced and for each abortion the defendant aided or abetted."

Lawsuits could be filed up to six years after the abortion is performed.

RELATED: Manatee Commissioners may pursue abortion ban similar to Texas law



