Florida has record-breaking visitation in 2022, highest in state history

Posted at 3:46 PM, Feb 15, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor DeSantis announced Florida had a record-breaking visitation in 2022.

According to Governor DeSantis, Visit Florida estimated Florida welcomed 137.6 million visitors in 2022. That number is a five percent increase over 2019 and a 12.9 percent increase over 2021.

Visit Florida said 33.2 million people traveled to the state from October to December 2022, making six consecutive quarters of overall visitation surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Air travelers accounted for 38% of Florida visitors, and hotel rooms sold at Florida hotels increased by nearly 13% in 2022 compared to 2021.

