Florida governor signs property insurance bill

Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 11, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that is meant to give relief to a large sector of the state's insurance industry.

Faced with losses from rising claims, the industry is welcoming changes that would restrict some practices by contractors.

The law would forbid contractors from soliciting homeowners to file roofing claims. The law also would narrow the time frame in which homeowners can file claims.

While some insurers say the new measures will help keep costs down, critics say it could raise premiums on homeowners who get coverage from a state-backed provider of last resort.

