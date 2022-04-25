Watch
Florida governor signs bill creating election police unit

The law creates an Office of Election Crimes and Security under the Florida Department of State to review fraud allegations and conduct preliminary investigations. Additionally, the bill requires voter rolls to be reviewed and updated annually.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 25, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to create a police force dedicated to pursuing voter fraud and other election crimes.

The Republican governor signed the bill into law Monday. The law creates an Office of Election Crimes and Security under the Florida Department of State to review fraud allegations and conduct preliminary investigations. Additionally, the bill requires voter rolls to be annually reviewed and updated.

Senate Bill 524 also makes ballot harvesting a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine, and up to five years of probation.

DeSantis is required to appoint a group of special officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who would be tasked with pursuing the election law violations. Voter fraud is rare, typically occurs in isolated instances and is generally detected.

