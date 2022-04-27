Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida gov vetoes bill that would end solar power credits

Ron DeSantis
Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 6:56 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 18:56:04-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that would have ended solar power subsidies for residential costumers.

The Republican governor killed the anti-net metering bill Wednesday. It had been passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature by votes of 24-15 in the Senate and 83-31 in the House.

It’s the first bill DeSantis has vetoed in the 2022 legislative session.

Florida established net metering in 2008 as a way to encourage home owners to install solar panels and bolster the relatively new solar industry.

Under net metering, electrical companies are required to buy back extra energy generated by home panels after that energy is added to the utility’s grid for distribution to non-solar customers.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!