Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida girl cut by blade in Halloween candy

items.[0].image.alt
AP2007
Dan Goodman/ASSOCIATED PRESS
If your kids end up with too many treats on Halloween, several groups are taking donations so they can send the candy to troops.
Halloween candy sales up 17% over last year, with 3 weeks left to go
Posted at 10:48 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 10:48:29-05

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Florida An 8-year-old girl in Florida bit into her Halloween candy Friday and was cut by a blade hidden in the chocolate, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the girl’s mother called to report the incident. Authorities said a piece of an Exacto knife blade was hidden in the mini chocolate bar. The wrapper was sealed when the girl opened it.

Sheriff Chad Chronister called the incident despicable on the department's Facebook page and reminded parents to check every piece of candy their children receive trick or treating.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information