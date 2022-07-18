Florida gas prices at lowest rate per gallon since May: AAA

According to AAA, gas prices in Florida fell 62 cents in five weeks, with prices per gallon at $4.27 as of Sunday, the lowest rate since May.

"For the first time in a couple months, drivers in some Florida cities are beginning to find pump prices below $4 a gallon," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

AAA said on average, it costs $64 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas which is $9 less than when gas prices hit their peak in mid-June.

AAA said the most expensive metro markets in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples and Fort Lauderdale. The least expensive were Sebring, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach and Melbourne-Titusville.

"Drivers are likely relieved to get a break from record-high prices, and prices could get even cheaper this week," Jenkins continued. "However, it's important to remember that the market remains extremely volatile, and prices have the potential to bounce back. That particularly applies to hurricane season. If a major storm makes landfall along the gulf coast, impacting operations at refineries in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi, prices could spike, due to concerns about fuel supplies."

A year ago, it was $2.99 per gallon in Florida. While a week ago, it was $4.42, according to AAA.