Florida expands Move Over law to include all disabled vehicles

The side of the road has been a dangerous place for disabled drivers and emergency workers, and now, a new law is helping keep all drivers safe.

Tow truck driver Scott Holden with Lakeland Wrecker takes pride in being quick and reliable when a driver’s vehicle has broken down.

“Usually, when most people call for a tow truck, they’re not having a good day, and they just want to get off the side of the road,” said Holden.

Holden has had close encounters with cars whizzing by as he helps stalled vehicles on the shoulder.

“I was brushed by a vehicle. Luckily, there was a state trooper who saw it and took off after him. They were probably within a foot of hitting me,” said Holden.

From 2016-2020, nearly 350 people per year were struck and killed while outside a disabled vehicle on the roadside, according to AAA.

“Put yourself in our shoes. How would you feel if someone were to go by you on the side of the road doing 70-85 mph? Just be courteous, just move over,” Holden said.

Drivers in Florida have long been required to move over for first responders, tow trucks, and municipal vehicles. Now, Florida's Move Over law has been expanded.

Beginning Jan. 1, drivers are required to move over for any disabled motor vehicle that is stopped and displaying warning lights or hazard lights; is stopped and is using emergency flares or posting emergency signage; or is stopped and one or more persons are visibly present.

“We’re very happy that this law is in effect, but now it really is incumbent on drivers to practice the habit of moving over for everyone because, unfortunately, every single year, hundreds of people are killed on the roadside,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson.

While the expanded law aims to protect all drivers and the first responders who come to their aid, roadside technicians fear it will be difficult to enforce.

“If there is not a state trooper or local police or sheriff there, they don’t pay attention. They don’t care,” said Holden.

Drivers violating the Move Over law could be cited with a moving violation and a fine of up to $158.

