Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announces decision to leave position in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced on Thursday that he's leaving his position at the end of April after more than three years in the role.

A release from the Florida Department of Education said Corcoran will return to private life and looks forward to spending more time with his family.

“Like the rest of the nation, Florida’s school districts have had to weather some of the greatest difficulties they have ever experienced over the past two years, and I couldn’t think of a better governor to serve,” said Commissioner Corcoran. “Governor DeSantis has been the governor Florida deserves – he has unquestionably been the right leader, at the right time, in the greatest state in the nation, and I thank him and the members of the State Board of Education from the bottom of my heart for the faith they have put in me. Florida’s students will unquestionably continue to thrive under Governor DeSantis’ leadership.”

Corcoran was appointed to the role in December 2018. Before that he served as a member and speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.

“Richard has been a champion for students and families, and a great leader of the Department of Education,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “He is driven by his principles and has never shied away from making the difficult decisions needed to improve the quality of education in Florida. During his tenure, both in the House and at the Department, our state has become an education juggernaut and national leader for innovation. We wish him well and thank him for his service.”