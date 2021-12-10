Watch
Florida DEO warns of scam asking people to submit credit card copies for 'return to work bonus'

Posted at 12:43 PM, Dec 10, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning claimants of a new scam that promises a return to work bonus.

According to DEO, scammers are asking people to submit copies of their credit cards in order to receive the bonus.

DEO said the following email address is not associated with DEO:

  • Reemplomentassistance.payment@deo-myflorida.com

