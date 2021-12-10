Florida DEO warns of scam asking people to submit credit card copies for 'return to work bonus'

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning claimants of a new scam that promises a return to work bonus.
According to DEO, scammers are asking people to submit copies of their credit cards in order to receive the bonus.
DEO said the following email address is not associated with DEO:
- Reemplomentassistance.payment@deo-myflorida.com
Claimants, please be aware! The Department has been made aware of a new scam where bad actors are asking people to send them a copy of their credit card in order to receive a "return to work bonus." pic.twitter.com/gdDQg5jIV0— Florida DEO (@FLDEO) December 10, 2021