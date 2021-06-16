Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida DEO headquarters given 'all-clear' following bomb threat

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
2020-breaking-news.png
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 17:14:11-04

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity headquarters was given the all-clear following a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the threat was made against offices statewide, including the Tallahassee headquarters.

All facilities were evacuated, officials said. Shortly after, the FLDEO headquarters was given the all-clear.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest breaking news on ABC Action News

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.