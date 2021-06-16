Florida DEO headquarters given 'all-clear' following bomb threat

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity headquarters was given the all-clear following a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the threat was made against offices statewide, including the Tallahassee headquarters.

.@FLDEO HQ in Tallahassee has now been given an all-clear. — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) June 16, 2021

All facilities were evacuated, officials said. Shortly after, the FLDEO headquarters was given the all-clear.

