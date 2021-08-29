Watch
Florida couple gives Tulane med school $5M for professorship

Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 11:45:40-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Florida couple who met in a gross anatomy class as Tulane University undergraduates has given Tulane Medical School $5 million for an endowed professorship.

Drs. Philip and Cheryl Leone are now retired pathologists and current members of the School of Medicine Board of Governors. Their endowment will support a medical school professor who will also hold a joint appointment in another school or unit.

The professor will focus on areas such as public health, immunology, parasitology or anthropology. The Leones live in Naples, Florida, and have worked in both academic and private practice.

