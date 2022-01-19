Watch
Florida could shield whites from 'discomfort' of racist past

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Democratic and Republican governors are taking vastly different approaches to addressing the ongoing pandemic in their state of the state speeches. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 08:37:21-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel "discomfort" when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation's past received its first approval.

It takes aim at critical race theory though it doesn't mention it explicitly. Florida's Senate Education Committee approved the bill on party lines Tuesday, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against.

Democrats argued the bill isn't needed.

State Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park said, “This bill's not for Blacks, this bill was not for any other race. This was directed to make whites not feel bad about what happened years ago."

DeSantis called critical race theory "crap" last month and said he would seek legislation that would let parents sue schools and employees sue employers if they were subject to its teachings.

