Florida corrections trainee dies in accidental shooting

Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 29, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida Department of Corrections trainee was killed in an accidental shooting.

The department released a statement Saturday identifying the trainee as Whitney Cloud, who had been with the agency since June. She was assigned to the Jefferson Correctional Institution and was training at Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville.

The statement says Cloud was shot accidentally during firearms training on Thursday. No one else was injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. Corrections Secretary Mark Inch says the agency is devastated by the shooting.

