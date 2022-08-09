Florida Congressional delegation split along partisan lines over FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

TAMPA, Fla. — The partisan divide over the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's home in Florida was on full display on Twitter.

In the hours after the search became public, nearly all GOP members of the Florida delegation came out forcefully against the FBI and DOJ, attacking the law enforcement agencies. On the other side, nearly all Democratic members of the Florida delegation haven't mentioned the search on Twitter.

Here's how each U.S. Representative and Senator in Florida responded to the FBI's raid.

Senator Marco Rubio (R)

Biden is playing with fire by using a document dispute to get the @TheJusticeDept to persecute a likely future election opponent



Because one day what goes around is going to come around



And then we become Nicaragua under Ortega pic.twitter.com/LwODnsYtcr — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

Senator Rick Scott (R)

The @FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the Biden admin’s history of going after parents & other political opponents. This is 3rd World country stuff.



We need answers NOW. The FBI must explain what they were doing today & why. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 9, 2022

District 1 Representative Matt Gaetz (R)

I stand with President Trump! — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 9, 2022

District 2 Representative Neal Dunn (R)

The American people have lost any reason we have to trust the FBI & DOJ. They’ve both been part of the political witch hunts against Pres. Trump in the past & allowed the Biden Admin. to weaponize their agencies for strictly political purposes. (1/2) #FL02 #MarALagoFBIRaid — Dr. Neal Dunn (@DrNealDunnFL2) August 9, 2022

District 3 Representative Kat Cammack (R)

When Republicans take the House back this fall, there will be thorough investigations into the DOJ's actions from this unprecedented raid at Mar-A-Lago.



This politicization and weaponization is dangerous, wrong, and deeply concerning. — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) August 9, 2022

District 4 Representative John Rutherford (R)

Director Wray says the FBI have limited resources & this is how they choose to use those limited resources? He claims to use "prosecutorial discretion" to turn a blind eye to the CCP, their elite capture at the highest levels of our government & to Hunter Biden's laptop. (1/2) — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) August 9, 2022

District 5 Representative Al Lawson, Jr. (D)

(No Tweet about the FBI search)

District 6 Representative Michael Waltz (R)

If true, this move will further damage public confidence in the DOJ to conduct fair & non-political investigations…terrible for the future of America! https://t.co/eagNPmjYVh — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 9, 2022

District 7 Representative Stephanie Murphy (D)

(No Tweets about the FBI search)

District 8 Representative Bill Posey (R)

(No Tweets about the FBI search)

District 9 Representative Darren Soto (D)

Fmr Pres Trump is alleged to have unlawfully taken boxes of classified documents down to Mar-A-Lago.



This has been reported on for months.



He’s finally being held accountable for his actions.



Apparently a few of my colleagues are surprised by this. https://t.co/RXtha8jKZp — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) August 9, 2022

District 10 Representative Val Demings (D)

(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 11 Representative Daniel Webster (R)

News of FBI raid on MAL is troubling. The FBI’s track record for following the rules & avoiding politics when it comes to President Trump isn’t good & now this. And this is same DOJ that didn’t have time to hold accountable those clearly violating federal law outside SCOTUS homes — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) August 9, 2022

District 12 Representative Gus Bilirakis (R)

(No Tweets on the FBI search)

District 13 Representative Charlie Crist (D)

Ron DeSantis attacks law enforcement for legally raiding Mar-a-Lago while he’s yet to say anything about the heinous Nazis in our state who've been rallying in support of him.



Also, attacking a private company, Disney, for free speech is about as "banana republic" as it gets. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 9, 2022

Florida District 14 Representative Kathy Castor (D)

(No Tweet on the FBI search)

Florida District 15 Representative Scott Franklin (R)

(No Tweet on the FBI search)

Florida District 16 Representative Vern Buchanan (R)

Political targeting is the hallmark of a Banana Republic, not the United States.



Biden’s Justice Dept crossed the line when machine gun-toting agents raided the home of a former President and possible 2024 candidate.



House Republicans will exert strong oversight next year. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) August 9, 2022

District 17 Representative Gregory Steube (R)

Not only is this the former President’s home, but he is the #1 contender to take on Joe Biden in 2024. This will rally people behind President Trump when he runs for re-election against Biden.



I joined @FoxFriendsFirst to discuss the politicized FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cAWfZqYtYN — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) August 9, 2022

District 18 Representative Brian Mast (R)

(1/3) The same @FBI that spent four years leading a political witch hunt against Donald Trump, even going so far as to use documents that were knowingly falsified by the Democrat Party, is now raiding the President's home. — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 8, 2022

District 19 Representative Byron Donalds (R)

The raid on former President Trump's home at Mara-a-Lago is unconscionable. Today's unprecedented invasion of former President Trump's private residence is an assault on our Constitutional Republic and reeks of political retribution.



Read my complete statement below: pic.twitter.com/I5QeMpCGdN — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 9, 2022

District 20 Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)

(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 21 Representative Lois Frankel (D)

(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 22 Representative Ted Deutch (D)

(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 23 Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D)

(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 24 Representative Frederica Wilson (D)

(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 25 Representative Mario Diaz-Balart (R)

(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 26 Representative Carlos Gimenez (R)

Biden’s FBI raid on Trump shows why we shouldn’t give this administration 87,000 more DC bureaucrats to harass Americans.



They labeled parents as domestic terrorists, kept a witch hunt against Trump, and now they want the IRS to go after small businesses. It’s 3rd world stuff… — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) August 9, 2022