Florida Congressional delegation split along partisan lines over FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, late Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 11:04:22-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The partisan divide over the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's home in Florida was on full display on Twitter.

In the hours after the search became public, nearly all GOP members of the Florida delegation came out forcefully against the FBI and DOJ, attacking the law enforcement agencies. On the other side, nearly all Democratic members of the Florida delegation haven't mentioned the search on Twitter.

Here's how each U.S. Representative and Senator in Florida responded to the FBI's raid.

Senator Marco Rubio (R)

Senator Rick Scott (R)

District 1 Representative Matt Gaetz (R)

District 2 Representative Neal Dunn (R)

District 3 Representative Kat Cammack (R)

District 4 Representative John Rutherford (R)

District 5 Representative Al Lawson, Jr. (D)
(No Tweet about the FBI search)

District 6 Representative Michael Waltz (R)

District 7 Representative Stephanie Murphy (D)
(No Tweets about the FBI search)

District 8 Representative Bill Posey (R)
(No Tweets about the FBI search)

District 9 Representative Darren Soto (D)

District 10 Representative Val Demings (D)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 11 Representative Daniel Webster (R)

District 12 Representative Gus Bilirakis (R)
(No Tweets on the FBI search)

District 13 Representative Charlie Crist (D)

Florida District 14 Representative Kathy Castor (D)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

Florida District 15 Representative Scott Franklin (R)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

Florida District 16 Representative Vern Buchanan (R)

District 17 Representative Gregory Steube (R)

District 18 Representative Brian Mast (R)

District 19 Representative Byron Donalds (R)

District 20 Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 21 Representative Lois Frankel (D)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 22 Representative Ted Deutch (D)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 23 Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 24 Representative Frederica Wilson (D)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 25 Representative Mario Diaz-Balart (R)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

District 26 Representative Carlos Gimenez (R)

District 27 Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R)
(No Tweet on the FBI search)

