Florida Blue Alert issued for man last seen in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Florida Blue Alert was issued late Tuesday night after an officer-involved incident in Taylor County.

FDLE issued the alert for Gregory Ryan Miedema. According to our sister station ABC 27, the alert was issued after a Taylor County deputy was shot.

A law enforcement official told ABC 27 that the deputy sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene.

A Blue Alert is issued if a law enforcement officer is seriously injured, killed by a subject or becomes missing while in the line of duty under circumstances causing concern for the law enforcement officer's safety.

Miedema, a white 33-year-old male, was last seen in the area of U.S. 19 South Deer Run Road in Perry.

He is listed at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be traveling in a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with a Florida License plate tag Y78TKU. The vehicle has a dark-colored convertible top.

Law enforcement officials note to not approach Miedema.

