Florida bill limits dog breed discrimination

TAMPA, Fla. — A bill that prohibits some dog breed discrimination may soon be signed into law in Florida.

Senate Bill 942 would prohibit government housing from restricting certain dog breeds. The bill would also protect dogs by adding that weight and size are also no longer allowed to be restricted in public housing.

The legislation easily passed both the Florida House and Senate and is now waiting for the governor’s signature.

SPCA Tampa Bay CEO Martha Boden said that it's a good thing the topic is being discussed since a dog’s breed, size or weight is not a predictor of its behavior.

"While this legislation only applies to government housing, I really hope it will encourage landlords to rethink their restrictions on pet-owning tenants. Housing is already a challenge in Tampa Bay," she said.

Any dog breed or size restrictions that are established by HOAs or non-governmental apartments or rental properties are still allowed in the state of Florida.