Florida Amber Alert canceled for 2 children in Titusville

UPDATE — Authorities say the Amber Alert has been canceled and the children are safe. No other information has been released.

------------------

ORIGINAL STORY — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two children and two adults last seen in Titusville.

Angel Burson, 5, and Lloyd Burson Jr., 3, were last seen in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue. It's unclear what time they were last seen.

Authorities say the children and Melanie Martin, 30, may all be in the company of Lloyd Burson Sr., 35.

Angel is described as a black female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 42 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Lloyd Jr. is described as a black male, 3 feet 1 inch tall, 31 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Martin is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Lloyd Sr. is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a blue, full-sized SUV. If you have any information or if see them, do not approach and call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7801 or 911 immediately.