Amber Alert issued for 2 children from Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two children in Lake City.

Jaxson Evans, 4, and Lucy Evans, 2, were last seen in the area of the 200 block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City.

The children may be in the company of David Evans and Sydni Jones.

Jaxson is described as 3'4, 50 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt.

Lucy is described as 3-foot, 30 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

FDLE

They may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with the license plate Florida tag IS08VN.

If anyone has any information contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-752-7015 or 911.

