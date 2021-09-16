Florida AG, 23 other attorneys threaten to sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and 23 other attorneys have threatened to sue the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate.

AG Moody's office said states are prepared to file suit following the implementation of the planned mandate on private-sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing or be fired.

.@JoeBiden’s authoritarian vaccine mandate is unprecedented and unlawful.



Today, I joined 23 AGs from across our nation urging the president to end his federal power grab or we will be forced to take legal action.https://t.co/0BIlA4lEmg — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) September 16, 2021

“President Biden is once again acting well beyond his authority. The federal government cannot impose sweeping vaccine mandates, and this oppressive power grab is unprecedented and unlawful. The Constitution entrusts the States to guard and protect the safety and health of our citizens. I will always fight to protect the interests of our great state, and if the president does not drop this mandate, we will take legal action to uphold the rule of law," AG Moody said.

Florida signed the letter today along with the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The full letter can be found below:



