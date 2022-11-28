Florida A&M University Police, Tallahassee Police investigating fatal shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University Police Department and the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating a shooting incident.

FAMU said in a news release Sunday night that it is working with the Tallahassee Police Department on the incident that occurred at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the outdoor basketball courts located on the 2100 block of Wahnish Way, which is near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center.

The university said the recreation center was closed at the time of the incident.

FAMU and the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that an adult male died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The report notes that four other people were injured. Among the injured is a juvenile male and three adult males.

FAMU announced just after 8 p.m. that a shelter in place order for the campus related to the incident has expired.

“I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University. The safety and security of our students, and the campus is our highest priority. The FAMU Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” FAMU president Larry Robinson said in a statement released Sunday night.

The university notes that it initially appears none of the victims are students of Florida A&M University.

The Tallahassee Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call them at 850-891-4200 or provide anonymous information by calling crime stoppers at 850-574-8477.