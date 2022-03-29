Florida, 20 other states sue CDC over federal mask mandate on public transportation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida will lead 20 other states in a lawsuit against the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and Governor Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

In a press release, Moody's office called the mandate "unlawful" and said it "exceeds the authority of President Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

The other states included in the suit are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

See the full lawsuit below.

Florida federal mask lawsuit by ABC Action News on Scribd

The lawsuit is asking for the elimination of the mandate and a permanent injunction against enforcement.