Florida, 20 other states sue CDC over federal mask mandate on public transportation

Steve Cannon/AP
In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida's attorney general Ashley Moody speaks at a news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Moody filed 50 investigative subpoenas to identify sellers as part of price-gouging investigation. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 12:27:41-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida will lead 20 other states in a lawsuit against the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and Governor Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

In a press release, Moody's office called the mandate "unlawful" and said it "exceeds the authority of President Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

The other states included in the suit are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

See the full lawsuit below.

Florida federal mask lawsuit by ABC Action News on Scribd

The lawsuit is asking for the elimination of the mandate and a permanent injunction against enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

