Fla. Department of Education releases examples of problematic textbooks

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) released examples of what it called "problematic elements" in instructional materials. The examples were released after the department was asked for examples of recently reject math textbooks, however, the examples don't reflect those rejected books.

In a disclaimer on its website, DOE said, "the following are examples provided to the department by the public and presented no conflict in sharing them. These examples do not represent an exhaustive list of input received by the Department."

The department did not elaborate on where the provided examples originated.

FDOE leaders rejected dozens of textbooks, calling them “publishers’ attempts to indoctrinate students.”

Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in math.

The Education Commissioner approved the state’s initial adoption list for math teaching materials, following a review of submissions, which found that 41% of the submitted textbooks were “impermissible.”

“Math is about getting the right answer, and we want kids to learn to think so they get the right answer,” Governor Ron DeSantis said during a press conference Monday. “It’s not about how you feel about the problem or to introduce some of these other things. It’s there’s a right answer and there’s a wrong answer, and we want all our students getting the right answers.”

The FDOE says despite rejecting 41% of materials submitted, every core math course and grade is covered with at least one textbook.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the provided examples are not from recently rejected textbooks and are instead examples provide to the DOE by the public