Fla. Board of Education bans diversity, equity, inclusion programs in state college system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education said Wednesday it has implemented "strict regulations" limiting the use of public funds for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, activities, and policies in the Florida College System.

According to the Board, the new rule defines diversity, equity, and inclusion and bans any school in the Florida College System from using state or federal funds for programs related to EDI.

Additionally, the Board said it has replaced the course "Principles of Sociology" with a general education core course in American History.

RELATED: Governor DeSantis signs bill to defund DEI programs at Florida public colleges

In a release, the Board said the purpose of this was to "give students an accurate and factual account of the nation's past rather than exposing them to radical woke ideologies, which had become commonplace in the now replaced (sic) course."

The news comes as the state continues to battle teachers leaving the profession and the state. The Florida Department of Education estimates the teacher shortage starting next year to be around 10,000 in the state of Florida.