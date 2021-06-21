First Lady Jill Biden coming to Tampa for vaccination event

On Thursday, June 24, First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Kissimmee and Tampa, Florida where she will visit vaccine sites and encourage everyone in these communities to get vaccinated.

In Kissimmee, the First Lady will visit a drive-through vaccination site administered by Osceola Community Health Services.

Later in the day In Tampa, the First Lady will join the Tampa Bay Lightning for AdventHealth's Shots On Ice vaccination event at AMALIE Arena.

As a part of the Together Tampa Bay initiative, AdventHealth is hosting a vaccination event at AMALIE Arena. Floridians are invited to register to receive vaccinations, take shots on net from the ice, score photos with ThunderBug and the Zamboni, as well as receive Lightning swag.

Plus, Floridians will have the opportunity to partake in sweepstakes for great prizes, including Lightning game tickets. Floridians are encouraged to get vaccinated at this event and REGISTER HERE .

AdventHealth will provide no-cost Pfizer two-dose and Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccinations.

These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.